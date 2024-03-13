Subscribers

Elevating Singapore’s advanced manufacturing cluster

Amid the opportunities and challenges ahead, how can companies in advanced manufacturing move in to secure the next phase of growth? 

Desmond Teo and Johanes Candra

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024
For the advanced manufacturing cluster, the Refundable Investment Credit scheme seeks to encourage players to pursue R&D and innovation projects.
THE manufacturing sector is a key pillar of Singapore’s economy, contributing some 19 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2023.

Against the backdrop of growing global demand for manufacturing, in 2021, the Singapore government launched the Manufacturing 2030 initiative to enhance the value-add of the sector by 50 per cent between 2020 and 2030. It also envisioned Singapore becoming a global business innovation and talent hub for the advanced manufacturing cluster, consisting of electronics, precision engineering, energy and chemicals, aerospace and logistics.

In Budget 2024, the Singapore government doubled down on its efforts to realise this vision cluster, addressing four...

Singapore Budget 2024

