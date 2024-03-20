HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
FCT’s inclusion in STI a reminder to investors that quality matters amid higher interest rates

Ben Paul

Published Wed, Mar 20, 2024 · 5:00 am
FCT has said it would pay S$523.1 million for an additional 24.5 per cent interest in Nex, a shopping mall close to Serangoon MRT station.
Hock Lock Siew

EARLIER this week, Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) replaced Philippine spirits maker Emperador as one of the 30 components of the Straits Times Index (STI).

This brings the number of real estate investment trusts (Reits) within the STI to seven – up from six since June last year, when Keppel DC Reit was dropped to make way for Seatrium.

The addition of another Reit to the STI might be surprising to some investors, as it comes in the wake of a bearish shift in interest rate expectations.

Notably, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now hovering just above 4.3 per cent, up from below 3.8 per cent in December.

Reflecting the change of mood in the market, the iEdge S-Reit Index has returned minus...

