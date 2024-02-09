Muppets, military men and mental health

Being candid and open to discussing mental health also helps normalise conversations about the struggles one may face.

IN TODAY’S fast-paced and often stressful world, mental health issues are increasingly prevalent. Despite this, they often remain undiscussed and overlooked due to stigma, discomfort, or simply not knowing what to say.

Recently, one of Sesame Street’s much-loved characters, Elmo, asked on X (formerly Twitter) a seemingly innocent question: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

This casual question, posed on a Monday morning, elicited an unexpected torrent of responses. One X user disclosed: “Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here”; another said: “Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every...