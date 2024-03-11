Ruses, risks and real threats for 2024

SURPRISES sway stocks the most – positively and negatively.
While I envision double-digit stock market gains in 2024, bears cannot believe it – pointing to tired 2023 scare stories plus newer, heavily discussed fears such as Gaza/Israel.
But no. Markets pre-price widely watched worries fast.
Anyone who would sell on global central bank wiggles, Western inflation, tragic wars, a weak China hitting Singapore’s trade, recession fear – and more – likely did so long ago. Stocks reflect those fears.
Real risks must be big, economically significant events that few fathom – stealth torpedoes unpriced by markets. I highlighted some last March. Thankfully, none struck … yet.
While I am bullish,...