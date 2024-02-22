Singapore may be one of the smaller nations in South-east Asia, yet it is in the most strategic position to channel investments and act as a catalyst for a green transition in the region, especially in the renewable energy space.

OF THE multiple measures rolled out in Singapore’s 2024 Budget, the one area that is primed for investment is green transition and energy transformation. It should be an agenda that is top of mind for all of us. High-level as it may sound, we all need to start our uphill march towards a greener future for the generations to come.

South-east Asia's relatively young markets will continue to see rapid economic and population growth, with energy demand set to expand exponentially...