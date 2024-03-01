Singapore hotels’ average room rate slips in January, but other indicators rise

Elysia Tan

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 4:29 pm
Hotel average room rates were mixed across categories in January, with the luxury, upscale and mid-tier segments recording sequential increases, but the economy segment rate falling.
PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

Singapore Tourism

SINGAPORE hotels’ average room rate (ARR) fell slightly month on month in January, but all other measures rose sequentially, Singapore Tourism Board data showed on Friday (Mar 1).

ARR in January slipped 1.4 per cent to S$278.75 from S$282.60 from December 2023, even as it was 2.3 per cent above the year-ago period’s ARR of S$272.52.

The latest figures came as China tourists boosted Singapore’s January visitor arrivals to a new post-Covid high of 1,436,404 tourists.

Overall hotel room revenue, at S$423.2 million, marked a 4.6 per cent increase from S$404.4 million in the preceding month. This was up 32.9 per cent on-year.

Also higher than the previous month was revenue per available room (RevPAR), rising 3.9 per cent to S$217.76 from S$209.53. Year on year, RevPAR was up 13 per cent.

At 78.1 per cent, January’s average occupancy rate grew from December’s 74.1 per cent, though it remained lower than the pre-pandemic rate of 83 per cent in January 2020.

SEE ALSO

Across hotel categories, performances were mixed month on month. ARR was down to S$631.75 in the luxury segment, S$321.27 in the upscale, and S$206.15 in the mid-tier. However, it was up to S$141.78 in the economy category.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore economy

Hospitality

Hotels

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Four A*Star initiatives to commercialise R&D, including S$180 million semiconductor centre

New grant of up to S$10,000 for ‘placemaking’ activities by heartland businesses

Singapore adds S$300 million to kitty to boost tourism sector

Singapore partners ExxonMobil-Shell consortium to study cross-border carbon capture and storage

Flexi-work endures in Singapore, though down from pandemic peak

New grant for large businesses to defray costs of sustainability reporting

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article