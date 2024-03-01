Subscribers

Gyms in Singapore hiit by a knockout punch

Paige Lim

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 6:28 pm
Home-grown boutique fitness gym Ritual is the latest gym to bite the dust in Singapore. It follows a string of closures in recent months.
Insolvency

FROM big-box gyms to high intensity interval training (HIIT) boutique studios, Singapore’s fitness landscape has seen a significant shake-up of late.

Home-grown boutique fitness gym Ritual is the latest casualty. It abruptly shut all its four branches in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 29), with founder Brad Robinson attributing the chain’s closure to a lack of funding, alongside lower membership numbers and high rents.

The company Cheat Day, which owns and operates Ritual Gym, has been voluntarily placed under provisional liquidation.

Based on the latest financial results seen by The Business Times (BT), Cheat Day posted a net loss of S$1.4 million for its full year ended Sep 30, 2021. It had...

