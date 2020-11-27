You are here

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 8:56 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

BN4: A subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a S$100 million contract from a repeat customer for fabrication and integration work on a floating production storage and offloading vessel, said Keppel Corp on Thursday after market close. Its shares fell S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent to finish the day at S$5.23.

O10: The real estate firm on Thursday evening said it has acquired its third purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) property in Bristol, UK, for £39.3 million (S$70.5 million). Far East Orchard's shares lost 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$1.05.

42R: The food and beverage play is looking to acquire a 75 per cent interest in popular dumpling noodle stall Kok Kee Wanton Noodle for S$2.1 million in cash and shares. Separately, Jumbo slipped into the red for its fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2020, according to results released late Thursday night. Its shares finished unchanged at S$0.32.

8YY: It has received the green light from the authorities to distribute and use Covid-19 antibody test kits in Indonesia, the medtech firm said on Thursday night. In another filing, Biolidics announced it will distribute Chinese biotech firm JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology's Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits. The Catalist-listed counter gained 3.3 per cent or S$0.01 to end at S$0.31.

T39, SK6U: Mainboard-listed media and property group SPH is planning to increase recurring income from its property segments, which include the retail and PBSA businesses, it said on Thursday in response to questions ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday. Separately, SPH Reit's manager said it will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021. SPH shares closed at S$1.23 on Thursday, up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent, while SPH Reit units were flat at S$0.83.

5VJ: Improved global demand led to higher sales volume and revenue for the natural rubber supplier in the third quarter. Before the business update, Halcyon Agri's mainboard-listed shares were flat at 22.5 Singapore cents at Thursday's close.

QZG: The Catalist-listed group is scrapping its proposed acquisition of Liaoning Mealplus Technology, a developer of software and machinery for the food and beverage industry, after more than two years of negotiations fell through. Accrelist shares rose 8.1 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to close at four cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

1D0: The coffee shop operator's net profit rose 25.8 per cent to S$25.2 million for the year ended Sept 30. The Catalist-listed counter finished trading at 28.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 0.5 cent or 1.8 per cent, before the results were released.

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 11:15 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's spinoff no windfall for chairman Hui's poker pals

[HONG KONG] China Evergrande Group was able to pull off the spinoff of its property-management arm, but for chairman...

Nov 27, 2020 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% y-o-y in October

[BEIJING] Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2 per cent year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan (S$...

Nov 27, 2020 10:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Japan's ruling party to propose big spending on green investment: draft

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party will urge the government to lay out a big, decade-long spending programme to promote...

Nov 27, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Battered by virus and oil slump, biofuels fall out of favour

[LONDON] Hit by the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, biofuel demand has declined for the first...

Nov 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, is opening a family office in Singapore to...

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Stay up to date with The Business Times for