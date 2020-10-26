Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Keppel Corp, Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): Keppel Data Centres Holding (Keppel DC), City Gas and City-OG Gas Energy Services will jointly explore using liquefied natural gas and hydrogen to power Keppel DC's floating data-centre park in Singapore, the three parties announced on Monday. Keppel DC is a joint venture between two Keppel units, while City Gas is wholly owned by KIT. Keppel Corp shares closed flat at S$4.51 on Friday, while KIT units rose one Singapore cent or 1.8 per cent to 55.5 cents.

Oxley Holdings: The developer has said that completion of construction works in its properties is expected to be delayed by four to six weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes as construction sites ceased activities to varying degrees in Singapore and overseas. Oxley shares closed flat at 22.5 Singapore cents on Friday before this announcement.

Top Glove: The world's largest medical glove producer has been making improvements in its efforts to reverse an American import ban placed on two of its subsidiaries in July, Reuters reported, citing US authorities. Top Glove shares closed at S$2.85 on Friday, down S$0.04 or 1.4 per cent.

GL Limited: The UK hotel sector player recorded an unaudited net loss after tax of US$22.5 million for its first quarter ended Sept 30, reversing from a net profit after tax of US$12 million a year ago, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter closed flat at S$0.51 on Friday, before its Q1 business update.

Q&M Dental Group: The mainboard-listed company announced that nine of its dentists have agreed to sign 10-year service agreements with the company and enter into an arrangement similar to that of the group's founding dentists. Q&M shares closed at 47 Singapore cents on Friday, down 1.5 cents or 3.1 per cent, before this announcement.

OKP Holdings: The construction group announced that its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Raffles Prestige Capital will be purchasing a property at 35 Kreta Ayer Road from Visionone Investment for some S$11.3 million. OKP shares closed at 17.5 Singapore cents on Friday, down 0.5 cent or 2.8 per cent, before this announcement.

Katrina Group: The owner of the So Pho, Streats and Bali Thai restaurant chains will focus on shutting outlets that are underperforming or show "no potential", chief executive Alan Goh told The Business Times. The group also plans to expand its hospitality segment. Shares of Katrina Group closed at 6.2 Singapore cents on Friday, down 0.6 cent or 7 per cent.