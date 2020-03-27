You are here

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MCT, Singapore Press Holdings, SPH Reit, UOB

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 9:05 AM
Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier on Thursday night proposed a massive cash call comprising a 3-for-2 rights issue of shares and a convertible bond issue to raise a combined S$8.8 billion - fully underwritten by Temasek.
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier on Thursday night proposed a massive cash call comprising a 3-for-2 rights issue of shares and a convertible bond issue to raise a combined S$8.8 billion - fully underwritten by Temasek. The airline's shares traded at S$6.50 on Wednesday before it requested a halt on Thursday morning. SIA lifted the halt on Friday morning.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT): MCT is committing an additional S$18 million of rental relief to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its retail tenants, it said in a statement on Thursday. Tenants will also be offered a deferment of payment for the fixed rent for April 2020 "to further ease their cash flow". Units of MCT fell S$0.09 or 4.8 per cent to S$1.80 at Thursday's close, before the announcement.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), SPH Reit: Media and property group SPH announced on Thursday that its board members will take a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in directors' fees, while the salary of those in senior management will be cut. SPH is also the sponsor of SPH Reit, which has likewise introduced pay cuts for its chief executive officer and senior staff, and promised to fully pass on its property tax rebate to tenants. Shares of SPH closed at S$1.81 on Thursday, up 4 per cent or S$0.07. Shares of SPH Reit fell S$0.03 or 3.8 per cent to S$0.77.

United Overseas Bank (UOB): The lender said on Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for Covid-19. He is a "non-customer facing" employee, and is now under medical care, UOB said. The counter was trading at S$20.27 as at 9.01am on Friday, up S$0.54 or 2.7 per cent.

