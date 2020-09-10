You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 8:55 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco is pacing its investment for 5G deployment, and is on track to roll out its 5G network coverage to half the island in two years' time and nationwide by 2025, said Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive for its Singapore consumer operations, on Wednesday. Singtel shares lost S$0.02 or 0.9 per cent to end at S$2.22.

Sunningdale Tech: The mainboard-listed precision manufacturer has been approached in relation to a possible transaction involving its shares, Sunningdale said on Wednesday after market close. The stock gained S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent to end at S$1.25.

Sembcorp Industries (SCI), Sembcorp Marine (SMM): Investors piled into SCI shares on the counter's first day of trading excluding entitlements, with the stock finishing at S$1.17, up 21.6 per cent. Meanwhile, SMM's stock closed lower at S$0.19, down 1.6 per cent. However, the increase in SCI's value was more than sufficient to compensate shareholders for the fall in the value of their SMM distribution.

AGV Group: The Catalist-listed hot-dip galvanising firm on Thursday said that its nominating committee has recommended that executive director Albert Ang step down, amid an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department. AGV shares closed at 2.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.2 cent or 7.4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

STI slips 0.2% on double whammy of US tech sell-off, vaccine delays

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Raffles Education: The private education provider's shares sustained their gains on Wednesday afternoon after the company announced that substantial shareholder Oei Hong Leong had bumped up his stake slightly to 13.05 per cent. The counter ended the day at 17.8 Singapore cents, up 2.8 cents or 18.7 per cent.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its BBB long-term issuer credit rating on FCT. The agency expects the trust's portfolio quality to "improve significantly" after its proposed acquisition of the remainder of AsiaRetail Fund. FCT units fell S$0.04 or 1.5 per cent to close at S$2.67, before the filing was made.

Kimly: The coffee shop operator announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary has signed two joint-venture agreements for around S$2.5 million to operate and manage coffee shops in Aljunied and Bukit Batok. Shares of Kimly last traded on Tuesday at 24.5 Singapore cents.

Darco Water Technologies: The mainboard-listed firm on Wednesday evening said it has filed a writ of summons and statement of claim against its former director and executive officer Thye Kim Meng, claiming relief for his breach of duties in two projects. Darco shares last traded at S$0.16 on Aug 24.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 08:54 AM
Garage

Electric-car startup Lucid to follow Tesla Into energy storage

[SAN FRANCISCO] Lucid Motors, the electric-vehicle startup that has yet to build a production car, is following...

Sep 10, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

GKE Corp plans to sell stake in warehousing firm for 58.5m yuan

INTEGRATED warehousing and logistics solutions provider GKE Corp has proposed to sell its 65 per cent shareholding...

Sep 10, 2020 08:33 AM
Real Estate

Luxury London house prices rise for first time since lockdown

[LONDON] House prices in London's most expensive areas rose for the first time since the height of the coronavirus...

Sep 10, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, supported by rallies on Wall Street with trade remaining cautious...

Sep 10, 2020 08:17 AM
Consumer

JC Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

[New York] JC Penney Co reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at US$1.75 billion to rescue the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.