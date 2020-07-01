You are here
Money FM podcast: Investing in sustainability critical post-Covid-19
Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro
13:48 min
Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, host Claressa Monteiro speaks to Rob Kaplan, chief executive of Circulate Capital on the importance of investing in waste management value chains and why investors should consider investing in sustainability.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
