Money FM podcast: Investing in sustainability critical post-Covid-19

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

13:48 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, host Claressa Monteiro speaks to Rob Kaplan, chief executive of Circulate Capital on the importance of investing in waste management value chains and why investors should consider investing in sustainability.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Money FM podcast: Leadership during a crisis - Amit Midha, Dell Technologies

