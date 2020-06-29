Money FM podcast: Working to regain trust from Singapore retail investors

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

10:43 min

Synopsis: Host Elliot Danker speaks to Chan Fook Leong, executive director of advocacy at CFA Society Singapore. He shares the importance of trust between investors and financial services and how investment professionals can gain trust from investors once again.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

