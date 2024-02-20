DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR ·
Subscribers

Is China a value trap?

David Kuo

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 6:22 pm
If the drip feed of bad news about China persists, there is little reason for the market to push up the share prices.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Diary of a Private Investor

CHINA shares have been described by some experts as value traps, even as others say that they are a buying opportunity of a lifetime.

Unquestionably, China shares are ostensibly cheap. But are they cheap enough for us to brush aside the obvious risks and take the plunge now? To put it mildly, there are risks aplenty.

For a start, it is not easy to ignore global macroeconomic factors and geopolitical tensions. For instance, the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions loom large. A rate cut by the Fed, should it happen, could have a significant impact on the attractiveness of the US dollar and its assets. It could also affect international investments, including those in China.

Additionally,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

US recession nowhere in sight but inflation may prove more stubborn

How CPF changes in Budget 2024
impact retirement planning

Why investors should not fear higher-for-longer rates

Opportunities in Asia in a slow-growth world

Kore’s distribution halt reflects Reits’ ‘original sin’ of needing constant access to capital to exist

Mom-and-pop investors are starting to tiptoe back into crypto

Breaking News

Most Popular