The road to investing wisdom begins with ‘I don’t know’

There is no thin line between arrogance and confidence, they are both sides of the same coin. You can be confident when you buy stocks, and be humble after you buy the stock.

MANY people think that investors fail because they do not know enough. I beg to differ. In my experience, it is our ego that blinds us and makes us do stupid things.

Mark Twain said it best: “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” We often make mistakes because we are too confident in our knowledge. And it gets worse when we find out that we were wrong.

That is why, as investors, one of the first things we should admit is simply: “I don’t know.”

When it comes to buying stocks, investor and mutual fund manager Peter Lynch has a simple mantra: Invest in what you know. But what does it mean to know something? How do...