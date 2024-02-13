Year of elections: How should you invest?

The US presidential elections, where former president Donald Trump is a likely candidate, will be the most consequential election for global investors this year.

AS 2024 shapes up to be the year of elections, with over 40 national polls globally, representing more than 40 per cent of the world’s population and 40 per cent of global GDP, voters and investors are bracing themselves for geopolitical uncertainty and potential national leadership changes.

Where incumbents stay in control, we can expect continuity in macroeconomic outlook, international relations stance, as well as in-flight structural projects. But where a change of guard is afoot, investors will need to prepare for alternate outcomes and the ensuing uncertainties. This is particularly acute against a backdrop of shifting international and regional realignments in a multipolar world.

Campaign...