GOOD FOOD HUNTING By Oddle

Hungry? Whether you fancy sushi, noodles or a good steak, there’s plenty of great food to be found all over Singapore. In this new weekly series, Oddle’s food hunters scour the island to bring you the best eats from restaurants located anywhere from Orchard Road to Yishun. With its island-wide delivery service you’ll enjoy fresh menu ideas every week, ready to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

ORCHARD PICKS - Selections from Orchard Road and Somerset eateries

Akashi

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Akashi is an exclusive epicurean concept which offers an innovative variety of over 100 dishes prepared with the finest ingredients imported from Toyosu market in Japan. From sashimi platters to donburi and set meals, take your pick as Akashi bridges the distance between you and great food with its island-wide delivery service.

Signature dishes include Nigiri Chasoba Set, comprising nigiri sushi and chilled green tea noodles. Or how about Wagyu Steak Don - luxurious wagyu steak over vinegared rice with foie gras and onsen egg, served with soup. Or snack on Ebi Tempura Maki - a hand roll stuffed with a whole tempura prawn.

Minimum order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$6.99. To order, go to akashi.oddle.me

Mui Kee Congee

Get a taste of traditional Cantonese Heritage at Mui Kee, which is best known for its delicious, heart-warming bowls of Cantonese congee that are made using traditional recipes and cooking methods.

Dig into the parrot fish belly congee, where this prized part of the fish is sauteed in rice wine for a unique fragrant wok hei taste. Meat-eaters will love the House-made Pork Meatballs Congee filled with large springy minced pork balls. But for the ultimate indulgence, the premium Alaskan Crab Legs Congee combines the best of comforting congee and luxurious whole crab legs.

Min order: S$40. Island-wide delivery: varies with distance. Free for orders over S$80. To order, go to muikee.oddle.me

Social Place

Social Place is a hip gathering space for those who love a blast from the past. Think retro-chic 60s-style Hong Kong with a touch of luxe, and a thoughtfully-curated menu of dim sum and main courses, prepared only with fresh, quality ingredients. Experience traditional cooking with a twist through signature dishes such as Wagyu Char Siu which substitutes pork with premium Japanese beef; intriguing Eggs (Ain’t) That Simple which gives fried chicken a new spin with mouth-tingling Sichuan chillies and cool mango ‘egg yolks’; and its famous Charcoal Custard Bun with its molten lava filling.

Min order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$4.90. Free for orders over S$100. To order, go to socialplace.oddle.me

Sun with Moon

SUN with MOON Japanese Dining & Cafe is the epitome of Japanese savoir faire, its combination of both dining and a cafe concept linked by the two elements of nature.

The menu sees a wide variety of authentic traditional Japanese dishes alongside modern Japanese dishes thoughtfully created by Executive Chef Toshio Sawai.

Feast on SUN’s Platter of steamed green soybeans, grilled squid, avocado and cucumber sushi roll topped with seared salmon, grilled Gindara, deep-fried chicken and egg roll. Alternatively, succulent cubes of sashimi in its Aburi Kaisen Bara Chirashi Set or its meaty chicken and grilled eel Tori & Unagi Kamameshi will certainly appeal.

Min order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$5. To order, go to sunwithmoon.oddle.me

Taste Paradise

Listed as one of Singapore's Top 10 Chinese Restaurants, award-winning Taste Paradise prides itself as a strong upstart in Chinese fine dining. Its exquisitely prepared creations include the Classic Shark’s Fin in Supreme Broth accompanied with a Crispy Spring Roll served in Japanese Stone Pot, as well as Baked Lamb Rack in Red Wine Reduction. Make sure you also order Taste Paradise’s Classic XO Carrot Cake, which has won 100 pointers from multiple food critics. Don’t miss its other specials for an enjoyable meal at home, such as Crisp-fried Prawns in Wasabi Mayonnaise Sauce and Fried Rice with Seafood and Ebiko.

Min order: S$70. Island-wide delivery: $5. Free with orders over S$150. 15 per cent off pickup until June 30. To order, go to tasteparadise.oddle.me

Fat Cow

As the name suggests, Fat Cow specialises in beef, namely finest wagyu handpicked from reputable farms around the world, prepared in various ways such as Shabu-Shabu, Sukiyaki, or Sumibiyaki (charcoal-grilled). Enjoy the beefy experience at home with The Fat Cow Donburi, comprising fluffy, chewy rice topped with slices of charcoal-grilled wagyu, finished off with onsen egg and truffle oil. There’s also The Fat Cow Wagyu Sandwich - the ultimate A4 Miyazaki Wagyu Chateaubriand sandwiched between slices of toasted brioche. Seafood lovers, meanwhile, can enjoy Gindara Miso Yaki or grilled Saikyo miso-marinated cod.

No min order. Island-wide delivery: S$15. Free with min. S$80 spend using promo code MCFREE for Mastercard purchases and delivery. For S$150 spend and above, get Miyakanbai Junmai Ginjo & Izumibashi Junmai Ginjo at $12+/bottle (U.P. $18+). Limited stock. For S$250 & above spend, get Woolshed Sauvignon Blanc 2018 & Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 at $25+/bottle (U.P.$35+). Limited stock. Valid for pickup and delivery. To order, go to fatcow.oddle.me

Tsui Wah

From a neighbourhood "Ice Café" in the bustling streets of Mong Kok back in 1967, Tsui Wah has become a popular restaurant chain offering Hong Kong cha chaan teng specialties such as milk tea and crispy buns in a casual environment. Recreate the same dining experience at home with Tsui Wah’s Signature Pork Chop Bun, in which a thin, tender pork steak is stuffed into a soft fluffy bun with a tangy sauce and lettuce. For something more hearty, dig into the famed Kagoshima-style pork cartilage which has been stewed for hours into a melt-in-the-mouth stew that goes perfectly with chewy-textured instant noodles.

Min order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$11. To order, go to shop.tsuiwah.com

TungLok XiHé Peking Duck

A culinary collaboration between TungLok Group and Beijing’s renowned XiHé Group, TungLok XiHé Peking Duck Restaurant offers a delectable spread of great Chinese cuisine reinterpreted for the modern diner. While it offers a comprehensive menu, it is the restaurant’s signature Peking Duck that is the all-time favourite.

TungLok uses ducks from the famed Silver Hill farm in Ireland, where the birds are fed on soya beans and wheat so they have a bigger chest and higher fat content. Try it for yourself at home as TungLok offers many different Peking duck options for your enjoyment.

Min order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$5. To order, go to tunglokxihe.oddle.me