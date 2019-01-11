Palm-Sized Workouts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
1. AAPTIV
First launched in 2016, Aaptiv was one of the first to offer audio-guided classes, while most other apps offered visual cues.
Finally available in Singapore, audio fitness has its plus and minuses. It is great when you just want to plug in and exercise and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg