Is the bull market about to turn into a bubble?

TWO years ago, pretty much everyone agreed that one of the great bubbles was bursting. An era of rock-bottom interest rates was coming to a close, shaking the foundations of just about every asset class. Share prices were plunging, government bonds were being hammered, crypto markets were in free fall. Wall Street’s prophets of doom were crowing with delight. The consensus of the previous decade – that inflation was dead and cheap money here to stay – looked as ludicrous as the groupthink of any previous financial mania. Thus the pendulum was about to swing: from exuberance to scepticism; risk-taking to cash-hoarding; and greed to fear. It would take a long time to swing back.

Or not. The...