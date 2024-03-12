Subscribers

Is the bull market about to turn into a bubble?

Share prices are surging. Investors are delighted – but also nervous

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 6:39 pm
Lenders are shovelling money towards risky high-yield corporate borrowers, narrowing the spread they pay above the yield on government debt.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Global Equities

TWO years ago, pretty much everyone agreed that one of the great bubbles was bursting. An era of rock-bottom interest rates was coming to a close, shaking the foundations of just about every asset class. Share prices were plunging, government bonds were being hammered, crypto markets were in free fall. Wall Street’s prophets of doom were crowing with delight. The consensus of the previous decade – that inflation was dead and cheap money here to stay – looked as ludicrous as the groupthink of any previous financial mania. Thus the pendulum was about to swing: from exuberance to scepticism; risk-taking to cash-hoarding; and greed to fear. It would take a long time to swing back.

Or not. The...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Stock Markets

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Can a retiree hold on to an owner-occupied private home?

Global energy treaty shaken by Europe

Leverage upskilling measures as a catalyst

When a meme platform becomes about me, me, me

Globalisation may not have increased income inequality, after all

Assertive Biden launches campaign

Breaking News

Most Popular