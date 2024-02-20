HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
Subscribers

Key to unlocking blended finance’s promise remains elusive

Kenneth Lim

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 5:00 am
The challenge in the world of blended finance is scale. It’s a challenge that Singapore, in particular, is trying to solve as part of the nation’s ambitions to become a sustainable finance hub.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Hock Lock Siew

A RECENT report by the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and India’s auctusESG makes a familiar argument: Blended finance can help to unlock financing for the vast numbers of “unbankable” projects that are sorely needed to close the energy transition gap in developing countries.

It is a familiar argument because the promise of blended finance is already well established, as is the fact that there is not enough of it.

The challenge in the world of blended finance is scale. It is a challenge that Singapore, in particular, is trying to solve as part of the nation’s ambitions to become a sustainable finance hub.

Blended finance is a solution to the problem:...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

ESG

sustainable investing

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Higher training allowance could entice more workers to reskill before it’s too late

America’s steel madness

The new realism in venture capital is healthy

BEPS: Hypocrisy and tax protectionism in disguise?

Asia’s lead in global carbon markets is one to follow

Everything Everywhere All At Once (for almost Everyone)

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article