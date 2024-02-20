Key to unlocking blended finance’s promise remains elusive

The challenge in the world of blended finance is scale. It’s a challenge that Singapore, in particular, is trying to solve as part of the nation’s ambitions to become a sustainable finance hub.

A RECENT report by the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and India’s auctusESG makes a familiar argument: Blended finance can help to unlock financing for the vast numbers of “unbankable” projects that are sorely needed to close the energy transition gap in developing countries.

It is a familiar argument because the promise of blended finance is already well established, as is the fact that there is not enough of it.

Blended finance is a solution to the problem:...