MARK TO MARKET ·
Subscribers

Manulife US Reit’s new leaders will have to meet asset disposition targets, win back investor trust

The US office property trust is no longer an income-oriented investment but an event-driven counter tied to the success of its recapitalisation plan

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 5:01 am
The downturn in the US office property sector may get worse before it gets better, possibly leading to further erosion in MUST's NAV per share.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Mark to Market

THE announcement of a major leadership change at the manager of Manulife US Reit (MUST) this past week may have unnerved some investors, coming just as the plan to recapitalise the beleaguered US office property trust is entering the crucial asset disposition phase.

Why are executives at MUST’s manager heading for the exit now? Do they not have confidence in the recapitalisation plan they helped put in place? Is there trouble on the horizon that unitholders do not know about?

Marc Feliciano, chairman of MUST’s manager, told me last week that the exodus of key executives is not a harbinger of any change in the execution of the recapitalisation plan.

He said the departing executives did not...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

manulife us reit

S-Reits

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Investors are underestimating the physical risks of climate change

Mentors are valuable co-pilots in today’s turbulent job market

AI’s brave new world is going nowhere without the old

The mystery of US interest rates

Do tougher laws hamper or aid financial hubs?

Issue 93: Healthcare’s environmental disclosure deficit disorder; nickel miners raise production despite glut

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article