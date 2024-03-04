SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

New programme helps fund Singapore companies to train employees for overseas expansion

Elysia Tan

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 3:50 pm
Financial support will be provided for the duration of the overseas training.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Manpower

SINGAPORE companies with overseas expansion plans will get financial support to send employees abroad to be trained for global or regional roles offering good prospects.

Under the new Overseas Markets Immersion Programme, new mid-career hires or existing employees with little to no overseas market experience will benefit from on-the-job, in-market training for these roles in technology, business development, “or beyond”, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4).

“Our businesses will also be better positioned to expand and compete in overseas markets, with a strong globally oriented team,” he added during the manpower ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

Dr Tan said this programme will complement leadership development programmes such as the Global Business Leaders Programme (GBLP), which was announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday.

The GBLP is expected to help selected companies build a strong stable of Singaporean leaders, through overseas work and a nine-month fellowship programme where they can access mentors and network.

More details of both programmes will be announced in the next few months.

Singapore

