Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, AMTD International, Starhill Global Reit, UOI

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): Having successfully landed some S$10 billion in funding, SIA is on better financial footing. Nonetheless, analysts say headwinds persist, given the lack of a domestic market to fall back on, while international travel remains largely on hold. Shares of SIA closed at S$4.20 on Thursday, down S$0.15 or 3.5 per cent.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The Singapore bourse on Thursday said it is partnering China's largest co-working space provider Ucommune to share its fundraising knowledge with the community's global members. Shares of SGX closed at S$8.29 on Thursday, down S$0.08 or 1 per cent before this announcement.

AMTD International: Digital banking hopeful AMTD Group on Thursday announced that its digital arm, AMTD Digital, has acquired Singapore insurtech startup PolicyPal for an undisclosed sum. AMTD International, a subsidiary of AMTD Group, made its trading debut on the SGX's mainboard in April. Its shares closed up S$0.10 or 0.6 per cent to S$16.60 on Thursday before this announcement.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit): Starhill Global Reit on Thursday said its upcoming distribution to unitholders for the six months leading up to June 30 is expected to be below 90 per cent of its taxable income this year. Units of Starhill Global Reit closed down three Singapore cents or 5.2 per cent to 54.5 cents on Thursday before this announcement.

United Overseas Insurance (UOI): Mainboard-listed UOI, a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, on Thursday said growing premiums for the year would be "challenging" amid the Covid-19 crisis and a global recession. Shares of UOI last traded at S$6.94 on June 9.

Disa: Digital security firm Disa on Thursday said it has agreed to dispose its entire stake of 700,000 shares in Equation Energy for S$203,100 in cash. Shares of Disa closed flat at 0.2 Singapore cent on Thursday before this announcement.

Tritech Group: The water and environmental group on Thursday said its subsidiary has been awarded a S$23 million contract by the Land Transport Authority for the construction of Phase 1 of the Jurong Region MRT line. Shares of Tritech closed down 0.1 Singapore cent or 6.3 per cent to 1.5 cents on Thursday before this announcement.

Trading halt: Catalist-listed OEL (Holdings) requested for a trading halt on Friday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement. The counter closed at 2.3 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.1 cent or 4.2 per cent.