INVESTING GLOBALLY & PROFITABLY ·
Subscribers

Global healthcare: From laggards to opportunities

The healthcare sector sees an increase in utilisation rates amid massive interest in weight-loss drugs, but it is also faces a post-Covid reset

Chloe Nadia Halim

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 7:03 pm
Weight-loss drugs have the potential to reach US$80 billion in sales by 2030, according to Bloomberg, up from US$6 billion in 2023.
PHOTO: AFP

Investing Globally & Profitably

FOR much of 2023, mega-cap technology stocks drove global equity market returns amid the excitement over artificial intelligence and its applications.

Moreover, as the economy continued to defy expectations of a recession, defensive sectors were left behind. For instance, the healthcare sector delivered returns of 4.3 per cent in 2023, lagging behind most sectors and the broader equity market, measured by the MSCI World Index, which delivered returns of 24.5 per cent. 

The healthcare sector can be broadly broken down into five main segments: pharmaceuticals; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare provider and services; biotechnology; and life science tools and services.

The two largest...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Healthcare

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

US recession nowhere in sight, but inflation may prove more stubborn

Is China a value trap?

How CPF changes in Budget 2024
impact retirement planning

Why investors should not fear higher-for-longer rates

Opportunities in Asia in a slow-growth world

Kore’s distribution halt reflects Reits’ ‘original sin’ of needing constant access to capital to exist

Breaking News

Most Popular