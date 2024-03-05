CHART VIEW ·
Subscribers

Mixed signals from gold and the Magnificent Seven stocks

Daryl Guppy

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 6:59 pm
The Magnificent Seven stocks, which include Nvidia, Apple and Amazon, led the surge in the S&P 500 in 2023.
PHOTO: AFP

Chart View

MANY investors contemplate riding along with the Magnificent Seven stocks, while others have found new delight in the performance of gold.

This is an important contradiction because gold is usually a hedge against economic risk. When investors worry about the economy, they turn to gold. That in part explains why the price of the commodity has, since 2020, spent so long in a sideways movement.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 has powered ahead, catching even the most experienced analysts by surprise. The eight largest financial managers in the US failed miserably to correctly forecast the index’s performance in 2023 – it added 26 per cent. But Wells Fargo, reportedly the best of forecasters,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Gold

Big Tech

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

Quiet luxury brands ring in greater returns

Primer on private credit: Premium yields but specialised skills required

Navigating challenges in US commercial real estate

On the risks of inflation and longevity: Why we need to invest our CPF savings

CFA Society to put together code on diversity, inclusion and equity for Singapore investment firms

Early family legacy planning, consistent review can help mitigate risks: panel

Breaking News

Most Popular