India’s stock market surge highlights long-term opportunities

Priyasha Mohanty

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 4:26 pm
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. India's stock market has edged out Hong Kong to become the world's fourth-largest.
PHOTO: AFP

A NEW all-time high for India’s stock market is the latest sign that global investors should not overlook the significant long-term investment opportunity the country offers.

This follows record-breaking rallies throughout December 2023 by the benchmark indices – the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex. India’s stock market capitalisation had surpassed US$4 trillion earlier that month, but at the close of trading on Jan 22, 2024, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges topped this, reaching US$4.33 trillion.

Fuelled by relentless positive sentiment, the increase propelled India to become the fourth-largest equity market globally for the first time, just ahead of...

