Preparing your portfolio for an economic slowdown in 2024

FOR much of 2023, investors, consumers, and central bankers alike were watching for a recession. Instead, the US economy kept growing, and the job market remained healthy.

Now the big question remains: Will a recession arrive in 2024, or can the US Federal Reserve achieve a “soft landing” by keeping interest rates just high enough to slow inflation without crashing the economy?

We believe that regardless of whether you think a downturn is imminent or not, there will always be pockets of opportunity in the market.

An example is high-quality assets. Their prices have been temporarily pushed down by investors overreacting to market noise or short-term uncertainties, which are often unrelated...