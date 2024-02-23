OFF TANGENT ·
Subscribers

The detectives who sniff out ‘superfake’ luxury bags

Imitators are getting more creative, but so are the sleuths

Sharanya Pillai

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 10:00 am
Luxury authenticators are like detectives gathering evidence to solve a mystery, says Carousell's Heloise Meyer.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Off Tangent

WEARING black cloth gloves and holding a magnifying glass, Heloise Meyer gingerly examines a grey Hermès Birkin bag. No detail escapes her, as she shines a bright light from the magnifying glass onto the bag’s interior, labels, and even minute engravings.

To my untrained eye, this Birkin looks no different from any of the others on display at the Carousell luxury showroom. But this is in fact a very convincing knock-off.

Meyer lets me look through the magnifying glass at the zipper, where the brand name is engraved. Instead of carrying the Hermès label – with a grave accent mark – the zipper is wrongly branded Hermés, with an acute one.

For luxury bag authenticators like Meyer, the subtlest...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Luxury Goods

Fakes

Hermes

chanel

Carousell

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Quiz: Spot the fake luxury bag

What’s the future of advertising? Ask Sora

Towards a greener future

Congratulations Nikkei, now don’t screw it up

LNG’s role as transition energy in Singapore to blossom despite zeal for renewables

UK Conservatives lose collective self-confidence as election approaches

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article