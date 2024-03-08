Subscribers

Job-hopping: Path to success or red flag?

More young workers are embracing frequent job changes, but better outcomes aren’t always guaranteed

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 2:00 pm
Workers have turned to job-hopping as a mean to hopefully fast-track their career, but experts warn that some downsides persist, especially in today's economy.
ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG, BT
Nearly 30 per cent of Singapore's workforce plans to leave their current employer in under two years, an Ipsos survey found.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Brunch

SINCE joining the workforce in 2014, Naomi Goh has held five different jobs, most for a year or two. This has proved more than worthwhile for the 33-year-old – according to her, each move gave her more growth opportunities, as well as a better work environment and sense of fulfilment. 

Another pay-off was the trebling of her salary, as she jumped from the public relations industry to tech. 

“I originally thought I would get a job and stick with it – not staying in my first job showed me what it was like in the ‘outside’ world,” Goh says. 

“With every change, I learned more about myself and my career priorities. There are only so many times you can move in the first part of your...

