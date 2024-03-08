Job-hopping: Path to success or red flag?

Nearly 30 per cent of Singapore's workforce plans to leave their current employer in under two years, an Ipsos survey found.

Workers have turned to job-hopping as a mean to hopefully fast-track their career, but experts warn that some downsides persist, especially in today's economy.

SINCE joining the workforce in 2014, Naomi Goh has held five different jobs, most for a year or two. This has proved more than worthwhile for the 33-year-old – according to her, each move gave her more growth opportunities, as well as a better work environment and sense of fulfilment.

Another pay-off was the trebling of her salary, as she jumped from the public relations industry to tech.

“I originally thought I would get a job and stick with it – not staying in my first job showed me what it was like in the ‘outside’ world,” Goh says.

“With every change, I learned more about myself and my career priorities. There are only so many times you can move in the first part of your...