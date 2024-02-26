MIND THE GAP ·
Subscribers

Clearing the air on CPF Life: the best annuity in the market

The outcry over the move to cease ‘shielding’ of the Special Account obscures the good news in Budget 2024: a higher retirement sum means higher income from CPF Life

Genevieve Cua

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 6:00 am
A larger balance in the Enhanced Retirement Sum enables the distribution of a higher amount from CPF Life in retirement. This goes a long way towards ensuring an assured income stream.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Mind the Gap

JUST days ago, a healthcare professional from whom I sought treatment chided me for not “shielding” my Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Account (SA) some years earlier. What a waste, he exclaimed.

I was aware of the practice of SA shielding, in which members invest their SA savings just prior to turning 55. This is the age when funds in the SA and Ordinary Account (OA) are channelled into the Retirement Account (RA).

There is a particular order to this transfer. The SA funds are taken first. If that’s insufficient to make up the required retirement sum for your age cohort, then the OA savings will also flow into the RA.

By temporarily investing SA savings, a member can maximise the interest...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

CPF

Retirement

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

Keep your portfolios globally diversified as rates fall, Asean growth picks up: panellists

Start deploying your cash amid rate cuts, ever-changing geopolitics: market watchers

Welcome to Singapore, Taylor Swift

Warren Buffett reminds us of Charlie Munger’s greatest advice

India’s stock market surge highlights long-term opportunities

The upside of geopolitical uncertainty

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article